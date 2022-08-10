Shark Tank India 2: Aman Gupta has a befitting reply to a pitcher who has been roasting the show on Social Media says, “every dog has his day…”

In the three pitches that are shown in the promo, shark Anupam and Aman call out a pitcher and his associate for roasting Shark Tank India on social media platforms.
MUMBAI: One of the most unusual success stories in Indian television has been Shark Tank India. Shark Tank India is a business reality television program that is shown on Sony Entertainment Television in India. The program is an Indian franchise from the United States. It depicts business owners giving pitches to a group of sharks or investors, who determine whether to fund their enterprise.

The first season was a huge hit and now the second season has begun. The show is being followed religiously by the ardent fans not just for the interesting business concepts that are showcased on every episode but also because of the charismatic judges on the show aka sharks. Sharks Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, Vineeta Singh, and Amit Jain always bring something new and entertaining to the table with their sometimes hilarious and sometimes logical viewpoints.

The pitcher defends himself by saying, “See this humour and sarcasm are needed and it's okay. To this Aman has a smooth reply. He says, “Every dog has its day and aaj toh Doberman hum hain.”

Check out the promo here;

What did you think of Aman’s reply?

Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

