Shark Tank India 2’s Anupam Mittal unimpressed with his AI baby avatar says, “kyun sata rahe ho”

MUMBAI: One of the most unusual success stories in Indian television has been Shark Tank India. Shark Tank India is a business reality television program that is shown on Sony Entertainment Television in India. The program is an Indian franchise from the United States. It depicts business owners giving pitches to a group of sharks or investors, who determine whether to fund their enterprise.

The first season was a huge hit and now the second season has begun. The show is being followed religiously by the ardent fans not just for the interesting business concepts that are showcased on every episode but also because of the charismatic judges on the show aka sharks.

Recently a site posted the AI portraits of the sharks in their baby avatars and Anupam Mittal seems to have reacted to it. He commented on the tweet and wrote, “ye kya bana diya bhai. kyun sata rahe ho”. He added an angry emoji to it.

Baby avatars of the Sharks of Shark Tank India (Part-1/2) pic.twitter.com/utUp7InThT — RVCJ Media (@RVCJ_FB) February 3, 2023

One fan commented, “Sir aap tho ekdum stud laag rahee ho bachpan mei bi, Class tho hai apme Maana padega So much to learn from u” Another fan commented, “Anupam mittal ko 6 ungliya hai kya” One user wrote, “Ashneer Grover looking so cute.”

