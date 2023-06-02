Shark Tank India 2’s Anupam Mittal unimpressed with his AI baby avatar says, “kyun sata rahe ho”

Recently a site posted the AI portraits of the sharks in their baby avatars and Anupam Mittal seems to have reacted to it. He commented on the tweet …
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/06/2023 - 09:11
MUMBAI: One of the most unusual success stories in Indian television has been Shark Tank India. Shark Tank India is a business reality television program that is shown on Sony Entertainment Television in India. The program is an Indian franchise from the United States. It depicts business owners giving pitches to a group of sharks or investors, who determine whether to fund their enterprise.

The first season was a huge hit and now the second season has begun. The show is being followed religiously by the ardent fans not just for the interesting business concepts that are showcased on every episode but also because of the charismatic judges on the show aka sharks. 

Recently a site posted the  AI portraits of the sharks in their baby avatars  and Anupam Mittal seems to have reacted to it. He commented on the tweet and wrote, “ye kya bana diya bhai. kyun sata rahe ho”. He added an angry emoji to it. 

One fan commented, “Sir aap tho ekdum stud laag rahee ho bachpan mei bi, Class tho hai apme Maana padega So much to learn from u” Another fan commented, “Anupam mittal ko 6 ungliya hai kya” One user wrote, “Ashneer Grover looking so cute.”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

Credit-TOI

Ashneer Grover Shark Tank India Sony Entertainment Television Sony TV Sony LIV BharatPe TellyChakkar ashneer ashneer news Ashneer Grover California united states of America Rahul Dua Rannvijay Singh exclusive Ghazal Alagh Vineeta Singh Anupam Mittal Peyush Bansal Namita Thapar aman gupta
