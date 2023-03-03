Shark Tank India 2: Vineeta Singh calls a food unhealthy as it spikes sugar levels in kids; Namita Thapar replies “not everything has to be healthy”

MUMBAI: One of the most unusual success stories in Indian television has been Shark Tank India. Shark Tank India is a business reality television program that is shown on Sony Entertainment Television in India. The program is an Indian franchise from the United States. It depicts business owners giving pitches to a group of sharks or investors, who determine whether to fund their enterprise.

The first season was a huge hit and now the second season has begun. The show is being followed religiously by the ardent fans not just for the interesting business concepts that are showcased on every episode but also because of the charismatic judges on the show aka sharks. Sharks Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, Vineeta Singh, and Amit Jain always bring something new and entertaining to the table with their sometimes hilarious and sometimes logical viewpoints.

The latest episode of the reality show saw various pitchers pitching their food products; from healthy snacks to ice-cream for pets.

A pitch by London Bubble Co. caught Namita Thapar’s attention where she reminisced of the time her kids loved eating pancakes and waffles for their Sunday breakfast.

The company spoke about them shutting 126 cafe’s across India and now focusing on Pancakes and waffles. Vineeta Singh was not in favor of the products and said that it was healthy and caused a sugar spike in children. Namita begged to differ and told Vineeta, “not everything has to be healthy! Some things come under the indulgent food category”

Namita was the only one who offered 75 lakhs for 15% equity to the pitchers who took her offer.

