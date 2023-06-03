Shark Tank India 2:Aman Gupta reveals how he closed down five companies before boAt, says “Confidence and over-confidence me fark aa jata hai…”

MUMBAI :One of the most unusual success stories in Indian television has been Shark Tank India. Shark Tank India is a business reality television program that is shown on Sony Entertainment Television in India. The program is an Indian franchise from the United States. It depicts business owners giving pitches to a group of sharks or investors, who determine whether to fund their enterprise.

Also Read- OMG! Shark Tank India’s Aman Gupta talks about the biggest regret, reveals they used to offer money to producers for this reason

Shark Aman Gupta has now opened up about his personal journey as an entrepreneur where he shut down five companies before he found success with his company boAt. The business man mentioned how he was curious and excited to get into business and didn’t realize the kinds of risks he would be taking.

While talking on a recent podcast he said, “Maine nahi socha, aur bas company start kar di. Confidence and over-confidence me fark aa jata hai. Badi team and badi office bhi liya, par competition bohot zyada tha. And office and team ko manage karne me mere dimag zyada jata tha rather than the business. So I learned that first make a good product and other things will fall into place eventually. Aaj mera office is like college ki canteen, I have learned frugality”

Aman further said that no business school will teach you what you learn on the job. He added, “boAt was established when I turned 36. I started with dad at 23, and I learnt a lot of things. I think I should write a book called ‘What they don’t teach you at Indian business schools.’ Jo marketing seekh ke aate ho and jitna use karni padti hai, wo bohot alag hai. Jitna aap gir ke seekh sakte ho na, utna aap kisi aur cheez se nai seekhte, aur main bohot seekha hun apne failures se”

Also Read- Must Watch! ‘Shark Tank India’ fame Aman Gupta tries out his singing skills during his birthday party

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-indianexpress