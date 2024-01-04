Shark Tank India 3: Anupam Mittal expresses concerns over the investment strategy of the textile brand; Says ‘Aapko yeh nahi pata hai…’

A fresh trailer for the next episode pitches was released a few hours ago by the show's producers. We observe that Anupam seems to criticize a founder for providing insufficient financial information.
Shark Tank India

MUMBAI: The third season of Shark Tank India keeps viewers interested in new ideas and advice from the sharks. Because of its thrilling episodes, in which entrepreneurs pitch their ideas to seek finances, it is becoming more and more popular. A fresh trailer for the next episode pitches was released a few hours ago by the show's producers. We observe that Anupam seems to criticize a founder for providing insufficient financial information.

The most recent episode will focus on environmental issues. Among them is the handprint carbon app Cool the Globe, which assists users in reducing their carbon footprint. This app offers more than a hundred options for incorporating eco-friendly habits into daily life.

Anupam asked whether the entrepreneur is an environmental activist or if she genuinely wants to build a business. The pitcher shared that she started out as an activist.

She said, “Humare paas sirf 30 saal hai, climate change ke worst effects avoid karne ke liye. Ye hume 30 saal mein kar dikhana hai toh hume ise entrepreneur ke jaise dekhna padega not just personally but as a world. (We only have 30 years to avoid the worst effects of climate change. We need to see it as entrepreneurs, not just personally, but as a global community, to achieve this within 30 years).”

Digital Paani is an IoT-enabled platform to drive operational excellence in ETP and STP management as well as live water accounting to achieve water neutrality. It provides a new way to seamlessly manage plants and deliver safe and compliant operations, allowing you to recover and reuse more water.

Namita Thapar asked if their business is profitable to which the pitcher replied, “We are not profitable. Humara jo building segment hai vo profit center banne ja raha hai. Hum invest kar rahe hai product mein, sales and marketing mein, especially for the industrial segment. (We are not profitable. Our building segment is becoming a profit center. We are investing in the product, sales, and marketing, especially for the industrial segment).”

Canvaloop is a material sciences company that works on the global textile supply chain infrastructure. Canvaloop converts agricultural waste into fibers for textiles. They employ a solvent-free, closed-loop method that recycles all of the water back into the system and is environmentally benign.

When Aman Gupta examined a pair of Levi’s jeans, the pitcher said that 20 percent of the jeans' fiber came from their company. Aman praised them and said, “Not bad yaar.”

Anupam further questioned, “toh kitna lagega? (So, how much do you want?)” The pitcher replied, “Aise figure nahi hai mere paas. (I don't have such figures).” Anupam asked, “Aapko itni badi company banani hai. 1 lakh tonn ka capacity ka plant dalna hai. Aapko yeh nahi pata hai aapko paise kitne daalne hai. (You want to establish such a big company. You need to install a plant with a capacity of 1 lakh tons. Don't you know how much money you need to invest.).

