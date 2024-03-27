Shark Tank India 3: Anupam Mittal loses his temper as pitcher disrespects Peyush Bansal; Says ‘Bhai sahab kis liye aaye hai aap yaha’

MUMBAI : Anupam Mittal lost his cool in the most recent Shark Tank India 3 show after a pitcher "disrespected" Peyush Bansal. It all began when Popcorn & Company founder Vikas Suri presented his concept to Sharks and requested Rs 75 lakh in exchange for 7.5% equity.

Peyush Bansal questioned Vikas about his company's profitability during the pitch. However, Vikas interrupted Bansal and corrected his numbers. Anupam was disappointed when Vikas "shushed" Peyush after that.

“Did he just say that?" Anupam asked Vineeta Singh. Mittal further lost his cool and schooled the pitcher for disrespecting a shark. “Bhai sahab kis liye aaye hai aap yaha (Why have you come here?) You are the Vikas Suri, you know everything. We have been sitting here for the past three years. Do you know what we do? You came here and shushed one of the sharks," he said.

However, Peyush tried to calm down Anupam saying Vikas is elder to him and therefore he does not mind it. To this, Anupam argued, “It’s not about age. It’s the respect of the seat."

When Vikas tried to apologise, Anupam said, “That’s not the only thing. From the moment you have stepped in you have made such big statements but your answers are so vague. You haven’t clarified if you will shut the QSRs or scale them. You have said your name four times, I have never heard your name. After meeting you I feel you don’t have learning agility and humility. What will you learn and what will you teach? Your structure is very messy besides all the personal things I said and that’s why I am out. I feel there is a big business of popcorn but you might not make that business."

Season three of Shark Tank India premiered on January 22, 2024. Shark Tank India Season 3 saw the return of several well-known sharks from previous seasons, including Vineeta Singh, CEO of Sugar Cosmetics, Peyush Bansal, co-founder and CEO of Lenskart, Aman Gupta, cofounder of Boat, and Namita Thapar, executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Amit Jain, the CEO and co-founder of Car Dekho, Ritesh Agarwal, the founder of OYO, Azhar Iqubal, the co-founder and CEO of Inshorts, and Radhika Gupta, the CEO of Edelweiss Capital, joined them on the panel. Ronnie Screwvala, a film producer, just joined the program as well.

