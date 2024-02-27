Shark Tank India 3: Ashneer Grover REACTS to Anupam Mittal's comments on his anger issues

MUMBAI: Ashneer Grover, a former judge on Shark Tank India, responded to Shark Anupam Mittal's comment about him on social media. The latter mentioned Grover casually a few days ago during an episode of Shark Tank India 3. The former judge on Shark Tank India has already uploaded a video of himself discussing it at an event.

In a video that a fan uploaded, Ashneer Grover can be seen performing on stage. He states, bringing up the recent incident, "Dusra, gussa wala chala gaya. Ye toh fact hain na. Galat toh kuch nahi bola Mittal saab ne us tareeka se. Chala gaya… Tum sab toh thandi so sab. Tabhhi toh pehle season ka TRP dekh lo aur second, third season ka TRP dekh lo. Sab pata lag jayega.”

“(Secondly, the one with anger has left- this is the fact. Mittal hasn't said anything wrong. You all are so cold. That's why check the TRP of the first season and the second-third season; everything will be clear)."

He further added, “Aur Mittal saab ko ek cheez aur batana chahunga, bhaisahab, jo pehle season mein chala gaya wo tha GOAT, aur tum teesre season mein abhi bhi audition hi kar rahe ho Shark banne ke liye. (I want to say another thing to Mittal. The one who left after the initial season was GOAT, and you're still auditioning for a Shark in the 3rd season)."

Sharing the video, the user commented, "This was personal." Grover, Mittal, and the Sharks are all tagged in the post. Later, using his official handle, he reposted it.

In Shark Tank India 3 shown a few days ago, a pitcher gave Rage Room his introduction. The pitcher steps onto the stage to make his idea pitch after demonstrating how a rage room operates. He begins by saying, "Sharks aapko bhi ayesa gussa aata hoga na? (Sharks, you all also get angry)." He doesn't finish his sentence when Shark Anupam Mittal says, "Jisko aata tha, wo gaya. (The one who used to get has left)."

Vineeta Singh laughs aloud when she hears Anupam Mittal's comment, while Namita Thapar claps and laughs. Aman Gupta and the other Sharks chuckle as well. Following his comments, Mittal states, "Sorry."

