Shark Tank India 3: Ashneer Grover REACTS to Anupam Mittal's comments on his anger issues

The latter mentioned Grover casually a few days ago during an episode of Shark Tank India 3. The former judge on Shark Tank India has already uploaded a video of himself discussing it at an event. In a video that a fan uploaded, Ashneer Grover can be seen performing on stage.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 02/27/2024 - 12:37
Shark Tank India

MUMBAI: Ashneer Grover, a former judge on Shark Tank India, responded to Shark Anupam Mittal's comment about him on social media. The latter mentioned Grover casually a few days ago during an episode of Shark Tank India 3. The former judge on Shark Tank India has already uploaded a video of himself discussing it at an event.

(Also read: Must read! Shark Tank India 3: Waterless Urinal Founders DECLINE Peyush Bansal's offer due to specific conditions; Details inside! )

In a video that a fan uploaded, Ashneer Grover can be seen performing on stage. He states, bringing up the recent incident, "Dusra, gussa wala chala gaya. Ye toh fact hain na. Galat toh kuch nahi bola Mittal saab ne us tareeka se. Chala gaya… Tum sab toh thandi so sab. Tabhhi toh pehle season ka TRP dekh lo aur second, third season ka TRP dekh lo. Sab pata lag jayega.”

“(Secondly, the one with anger has left- this is the fact. Mittal hasn't said anything wrong. You all are so cold. That's why check the TRP of the first season and the second-third season; everything will be clear)."

He further added, “Aur Mittal saab ko ek cheez aur batana chahunga, bhaisahab, jo pehle season mein chala gaya wo tha GOAT, aur tum teesre season mein abhi bhi audition hi kar rahe ho Shark banne ke liye. (I want to say another thing to Mittal. The one who left after the initial season was GOAT, and you're still auditioning for a Shark in the 3rd season)."

Sharing the video, the user commented, "This was personal." Grover, Mittal, and the Sharks are all tagged in the post. Later, using his official handle, he reposted it.

In Shark Tank India 3 shown a few days ago, a pitcher gave Rage Room his introduction. The pitcher steps onto the stage to make his idea pitch after demonstrating how a rage room operates. He begins by saying, "Sharks aapko bhi ayesa gussa aata hoga na? (Sharks, you all also get angry)." He doesn't finish his sentence when Shark Anupam Mittal says, "Jisko aata tha, wo gaya. (The one who used to get has left)."

Vineeta Singh laughs aloud when she hears Anupam Mittal's comment, while Namita Thapar claps and laughs. Aman Gupta and the other Sharks chuckle as well. Following his comments, Mittal states, "Sorry."

(Also read: Playful! Shark Tank India 3: Anupam Mittal's LIGHTHEARTED jab at Aman Gupta for skipping the gym; Says ‘Woh kabhi gym ke andar hi nahi gaya hai’)

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information from the world of television, Bollywood, and the OTT medium.

Credit- Pinkvilla

Ritesh Agarwal Geetansha Ashneer Grover Anupam Mittal aman gupta Ghazal Alagh Namita Thapar Peyush Bansal Vineeta Singh Amit Jain Azhar Iqubal Leaders of Asia Award Business World 40 Fortune India 40 Forbes India 30 and Forbes Asia 30 TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 02/27/2024 - 12:37

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi SPOILER: Exclusive! Satya to INVESTIGATE the Shooter of Kasturi
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television, known for its commitment to diverse storytelling and compelling characters, is...
Divya Agarwal opens up about handling trolls post-breakup; Credits Apurva Padgaonkar’s support through negativity
MUMBAI: Divya Agarwal joyfully began a new chapter in her life on the day she married her beau, Apurva Padgaonkar. This...
Kundali Bhagya's Twinkle Vasisht kick starts her wedding festivities with the 'chudi ceremony'
MUMBAI: Twinkle Vashisht became a household name for her character Kritika in Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya. The actress...
Rakul Preet-Jackky Bhagnani unseen mehendi pictures are too cute to miss
MUMBAI: The talk of the town in the newly married couple Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani, the couple ever since they...
Shark Tank India 3: Ashneer Grover REACTS to Anupam Mittal's comments on his anger issues
MUMBAI: Ashneer Grover, a former judge on Shark Tank India, responded to Shark Anupam Mittal's comment about him on...
Kumkum Bhagya actress Simran Budharup reminisces dance rehearsals with Alice Kaushik for Pandya Store!
MUMBAI: Pandya Store’s first season was extremely loved and appreciated only for its drama but off the screens, the...
Recent Stories
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet-Jackky Bhagnani unseen mehendi pictures are too cute to miss
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Divya Agarwal
Divya Agarwal opens up about handling trolls post-breakup; Credits Apurva Padgaonkar’s support through negativity
Twinkle Vasisht
Kundali Bhagya's Twinkle Vasisht kick starts her wedding festivities with the 'chudi ceremony'
Simran Budharup
Kumkum Bhagya actress Simran Budharup reminisces dance rehearsals with Alice Kaushik for Pandya Store!
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Aishwarya Sharma, Ayesha Singh, and Neil Bhatt grace co-star Siddharth Bodke's wedding
Virat Kohli and Vamika
Virat Kohli and Vamika's father-daughter lunch outing in London, Anushka Sharma missing in action
Shark Tank India
Shark Tank India 3: Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, and Anupam Mittal engage in a heated debate over cracking a deal; Namita says ‘Mujhe khud ko market…’