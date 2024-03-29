Shark Tank India 3: Here’s how Competishun aims to empower IIT-JEE, NEET, KVPY, and NTSE aspirants across India

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/29/2024 - 18:45
Shark Tank India

MUMBAI: In the competitive world of education, where dreams are shaped and futures are determined, Competishun strives to pave the way for the success of Indian students. Spearheaded by Mohit Tyagi, Neeraj Saini, and Amit Bijarnia, Competishun is an EdTech startup dedicated to providing comprehensive training, both online and offline, to aspirants preparing for various competitive examinations, notably IIT-JEE, NEET, KVPY, and NTSE, among others. Their debut on Shark Tank India 3 marks a pivotal moment in their journey, as they bend over backwards to democratize education and make it accessible to all.

Sharing the experience on Shark Tank India Amit Bijarnia, Director, Competishun said, "Embarking on the Shark Tank India stage with our venture, Competishun, was akin to diving into an ocean of opportunities and learning. Every moment was laden with anticipation, challenging us to elevate our presentation and strategic planning to match the caliber of the Sharks’ probing questions. The feedback we received was a treasure trove of insights, pushing us to refine and perfect our business model with precision and care. This experience was a testament to the power of resilience, teaching us the importance of maintaining our composure in the face of intense scrutiny. We are immensely grateful for the platform that Shark Tank India provided us".

The directors, each with a teaching experience of 15 years, transitioned from educators to entrepreneurs with a mission to bridge the gap in affordable education. Their journey began with the launch of a YouTube channel in 2014, offering free resources to students across India. With a staggering 1 million subscribers, Competishun has solidified its position as a trusted source of educational content. The coaching classes emphasize rigorous study, supplemented by materials, doubt-clearing sessions, and extensive support to ensure students’ success. Emphasizing a hybrid learning approach, Competishun ensures that learning remains seamless for all. However, despite their noble intentions, the Sharks express reservations regarding the brand’s financial motives, raising concerns about the impact of intensive teaching hours on teachers and students alike. During their pitch on Shark Tank India 3, the pitchers boldly present their vision for affordable education, seeking Rs 2 crore for a 1% equity stake. But the concerns raised by the Sharks prove to be insurmountable, and they leave the tank without securing a deal.

Tune in to Shark Tank India 3 to witness Competishun’s journey to provide accessible education, only on Sony LIV!

