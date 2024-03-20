Shark Tank India 3: Ritesh Agarwal REVEALS why he believes in young entrepreneurs; Says ‘Make mistakes often but don’t repeat the same mistakes often’

MUMBAI: A diverse spectrum of entrepreneurs, from the fashion to the food industries, showcased their ideas in the third season of Shark Tank India. They were able to secure investments from the Sharks thanks to this platform, which resulted in a compelling presentation of creative ideas and distinctive ventures. OYO CEO Ritesh Agarwal posted a video on his Instagram account a few hours ago explaining why he believes in young entrepreneurs.

He wrote in the caption, “Make mistakes often but don’t repeat the same mistakes often is what I tell young founders. I am always so enthused to mentor and guide young founders since they can quickly learn from my experience of starting up with no resources, and I am always happy to give back more to the startup community.”

Agarwal encouraged young founders to embrace mistakes as part of the learning process, emphasizing the importance of not repeating them. He also expressed his willingness to contribute further to the startup community, stating that he would be happy to give back more. He shared a clip from the episode of Shark Tank India season three when two entrepreneurs, both 21 years old, presented their iced tea brand called FOMO.

In the video, he said, “Mere liye aapke saath judna badi khushi ki baat hogi kyuki aap log usi jagah par hai jaha par mai tha jab 19-20 varsh ki umar mein tha. (For me, it would be a great pleasure to join you because you are in the same place where I was when I was 19-20 years old).”

Agarwal received a lot of feedback from users on social media immediately after sharing his video, with many of them complimenting him on his advice for budding young entrepreneurs. A user posted, “Your vision is very clear, and it seems from your words that there are many experiences and lives.”

Another user commented, “Well said. That's what young entrepreneurs need for their startups, guidance from an experienced entrepreneur itself. Must appreciate this great thought.”

Season three of Shark Tank India premiered on January 22, 2024. Shark Tank India Season 3 saw the return of several well-known sharks from previous seasons, including Vineeta Singh, CEO of Sugar Cosmetics, Peyush Bansal, co-founder and CEO of Lenskart, Aman Gupta, cofounder of Boat, and Namita Thapar, executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Amit Jain, the CEO and co-founder of Car Dekho, Ritesh Agarwal, the founder of OYO, Azhar Iqubal, the co-founder and CEO of Inshorts, and Radhika Gupta, the CEO of Edelweiss Capital, joined them on the panel. Ronnie Screwvala, a film producer, just joined the program as well.

