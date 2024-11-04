Shark Tank India 3: Shark Ritesh Agarwal's special traits revealed that make him a unique founder; Read on the know more!

MUMBAI: Although Shark Tank India 3 concluded last week, the Sharks are still in the news. Ritesh Agarwal was one of the most favored Sharks this season. His most well-known contribution to the world is his advice sharing on social media, where aspiring business owners fervently follow him.

In his most recent post, Ritesh Agarwal discussed the significance of receiving feedback from customers. He also revealed an intriguing habit in the video, one that will surprise many founders and explain why he is so successful. Ritesh Agarwal is the founder and group CEO of OYO.

During the conversation, Ritesh Agarwal disclosed that he regularly reads every social media comment from the previous day, every morning at 8 am without mistake. Talking about why he does that, he shared, “Customer feedback ke liye aapko obsessed hona padhega, aapko constantly khodna padhega feedback. Toh main aapne aap se kya karti hu, har roz subah 8 baje, aaj included, main Twitter pe, Instagram pe, jitni OYO ke feedbacks aaye hain ek din pehle, har single feedback ko, saari duniya ki padhta hu, chahe wo India ki ho, kahi ka ho…”

The host interrupts and asks if Agarwal has a team for this. In his response, the Shark revealed, “Team toh karti hi, aur uske saath saath main parallely karta hu kyunki mujhe lagta hain ki jab wo collate ho kar ke information aata hain toh buckets main aa jtai hain, uska jo sahi bhao hain, jaab tak aap khudse na dekhe, wo kam hoga. Of course, ye bolne ke baad mujhe lagta hain customers aur feedback bhej dey, uska toh swagat hain."

Further, talking about how to track customer feedback, the Shark Tank India 3 judge advised, "Track karne ka sabse asan tareeka hain customers se pooch lo. Bohhot kathin baat nahi hain, toh humlog humare customers se puchte hain, aur 50% se zyada customers humein rating dete hain, aur wo use karke humlog behta hote hain."

He emphasized the value of keeping track of client feedback in the description that went with the video. The caption says, "As a founder if you are not actively listening and talking to your customers directly but only your team is doing so, you will be missing out on insights that can help you grow. It’s never beneath your role to talk to customers. You need them to exist not the other way around."

Credit- Pinkvilla