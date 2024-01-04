Shark Tank India 3: Vineeta Singh concludes the third season with a funny video and heartfelt note

Through her social media posts, she frequently offers advice and inspirational quotes to help company owners build profitable businesses. This time, the CEO and co-founder of Sugar Cosmetics posted a touching video to mark the conclusion of Shark Tank India's third season.
Shark Tank India

MUMBAI: Since the beginning, Vineeta Singh has been a part of Shark Tank India. She is a successful businesswoman who has helped numerous entrepreneurs grow their businesses and invested in numerous startups. Through her social media posts, she frequently offers advice and inspirational quotes to help company owners build profitable businesses. This time, the CEO and co-founder of Sugar Cosmetics posted a touching video to mark the conclusion of Shark Tank India's third season.

Following the show's conclusion, Vineeta Singh expressed her gratitude on social media. In a behind-the-scenes video, she offered her thoughts on the journey and the expertise she had received from her fellow Sharks. She wrote a touching caption, “@sharktank.india season 3 wrap up. So grateful for all that I learnt from the other sharks & dolphins in the tank. Video courtesy: @shirazisanam @shrutydubey_.”

In the video, she shared moments from Shark Tank India season 3 and wrote, “You are the sum of the 5 people you spend most time with…so make sure you’re learning, growing, having fun.”

Reacting to Vineeta Singh’s video, fans expressed love and admiration for her and the show. Ritesh Agarwal, founder and Group CEO of OYO, also reacted to the post and commented on the video, “You are the best.” A user wrote, “I am not fond of television shows, but couldn’t miss a single episode of Shark Tank. The best reality show of all times, with the best of people.” Another user wrote, “Ab mai roj raat ko khana khate khate kya dekhu?! (Now, what should I watch while eating dinner every night?!).”

In the current season of Shark Tank India, Vineeta Singh has invested money in several companies. Vineeta guarantees that profitable transactions are secured, regardless of whether she invests alone or collaborates with other Sharks on the show.

