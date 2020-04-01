Shashank Vyas remembers Pratyusha Banerjee on her death anniversary

MUMBAI: The late Pratyusha Banerjee was very well known for her role in Balika Vadhu. The actress had committed suicide on this day in 2016 by hanging herself. Her fans and loved ones miss her a lot.

Shashank Vyas, who featured opposite her in Balika Vadhu, remembers her fondly.

The actor told a media portal, 'I still can't forget that incident of April 1, 2016. Me and Pratyusha started our career together. That time I used to live in Santacruz where as she used to reside in Andheri which is close by. So we turned really good friends as we used to travel from the same train to reach our sets which was in Naigaon.

We used to spend a lot of time together laughing, arguing, eating, sharing secrets, and what not.I have seen her growing as an actor from thirty retakes to one single take. I have also praised her number of times for it. I have seen her stardom and also the problems she was facing behind. But she was a strong girl. On that day, I was in gym for my work out. I received a message from a friend that Pratyusha is no more. And I can't tell you what that feeling was. That moment I realised nothing is permanent. From that incident, I learned that one should focus in their life for quality and not quantity. If you will run behind everything that might also give you problems also in quantity.

Zindagi ki koi problem aapki zindagi se badi nahi hoti hai. I miss her and will always miss her.'

