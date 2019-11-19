Shashi Sumeet Productions to come up with shows for Colors and Star Bharat

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the world of television.



Shashi Sumeet Productions, who has given the audience popular shows like Yeh Unn Dino Ki Baat Hai and Dil Se Dil Tak, is all set to bring two shows, one each for Colors and Star Bharat.



A source informed us that their show for Colors will have a Bengali backdrop.



Moreover, as per sources, the production house will soon announce both projects.



Currently, Shashi Sumeet has launched Shubh Aarambh on Colors.



We couldn't connect with the producers for more details.



Stay tuned to this space for more updates.