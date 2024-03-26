Shaukat Shaikh talks about Ramadan

Shaukat Shaikh

MUMBAI: Real estate tycoon and line producer Shaukat Shaikh says that Ramadan is the most treasured time for him during the year. He says that besides fasting himself, Shaukat also makes sure to feed many people, every evening, during this time.

“Ramadan is a very important and special month for me. It's a pure holy month. I fast for the entire month. During Ramadan, I make food for iftar for 200-250 people every day in my hometown, Khandala, Lonavala. It's a tradition I've upheld for years, and I feel blessed to do this good work,” he says.

Talking about what he enjoys to eat during this time, he says, “I enjoy a variety of foods during Ramadan, and I especially love visiting Mohammad Ali Road at night to savour the delicacies. Yes, I start and break my fast with my family.”

This time is also great to introspect, he says, adding, “During Ramadan, I refrain from partying and focus more on prayer and helping others. It's a time of spiritual and personal growth for me, a break from the usual glamour and indulgence.”

