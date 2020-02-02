‘SHE’ is Shivangi Joshi’s DEAREST FRIEND from the cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai!

MUMBAI: It is not unknown that actors, while shooting together, often become friends and since they shoot for most hours together and even share lunch, they find family in their friends.

The cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular shows on television and the actors are pally with each other. While some of the cast members have moved out of the show as their track has ended, it may be difficult for them to be in touch regularly. Since Mohena Kumari recently got married and Gaurav Wadhwa too isn’t a part of the show, in a particular interaction with the fans on social media, Shivangi Joshi aka Naira was asked a few questions related to her co-stars.

A fan asked her if Shivangi is still in touch with Mohena Singh and Gaurav Wadhwa to which Shivangi replied that Mohena is a dear friend and she looks forward to catching up with her in Dehradhun soon!

Way to go Shivangi and Mohena!