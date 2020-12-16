Sheen gets homemade sweets for Nitesh, says he’s the funniest co-star I have ever worked with

MUMBAI: Is there a better ice-breaker than food? Is there a more easier way to bond than sharing a meal together? Well, it goes without saying that food brings us together. People transition from being ‘a colleague’ to becoming ‘buddies’ over a sumptuous meal.

Recently, on the sets of Sony Entertainment Television’s show ‘Indiawaali Maa’ the two lead actors - Nitesh Pandey essaying the role of Hasmukh and Sheen Dass playing Cheenu are bonding over homemade mithai made by Sheen’s mother. Apparently, both the actors have a massive sweet-tooth and indulge in a generous serving of authentic desi desserts between shoots. It’s well established fact on the sets of Indiwaali Maa that Sheen’s mother is a marvellous cook and makes the most delicious barfi, rasamalai, moong dal laddoos and kheeer. Hence, Nitesh seems to be particularly enjoying the dessert fest and is said to have built an appetite for sweet delicacies.

Although, the two actors are working together the first time, they seem to share an affable chemistry on screen. Sheen Dass holds Nitesh Pandey in highest regard and has utmost respect and admiration for him.

Sharing her thoughts on the same, Sheen Dass said, “We all know Nitesh sir as an exceptional actor. He’s an industry veteran and has proven his mettle time and again. However, not many people know that he’s, also, one of the most funniest people you’d ever meet. Nitesh sir has always been so warm and welcoming. However, the best part about him has to be his love for sweets! He has a sweet-tooth just like me and we’ve been hogging on homemade desserts like there’s no tomorrow. My mother is also Nitesh sir’s fan and when she got to know about his love for sweets, she made sure to cook a dessert extravaganza for him. Needless to say, there’s not a dull moment in the company of Nitesh sir. We’re having a blast shooting on the sets of Indiawaali Maa.”

Interestingly, the ongoing track of the show is also showcasing the build up of Hasmukh and Cheenu’s camaraderie where she is oblivious to Hasmukh’s real identity as Rohan’s father. It’d be quite fascinating to witness whether this mix-up will pan out in Rohan and Cheenu’s favour or would it backfire.

Watch Indiawaali Maa, Monday to Friday only on Sony Entertainment Television at 8:30 PM.