Sheezan Khan: My family told this industry might be difficult, so I know once I start there is no looking back

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 09/25/2023 - 00:45
Sheezan Khan

MUMBAI:  Choosing a career in showbiz is not easy. One needs to be mentally prepared to take the plunge knowing that working in this field is a risky business. Actor Sheezan Khan, who is known for TV shows such as Jodha Akbar, Tara From Satara and Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, shares a similar opinion. He shares that his family, especially his mother, has been behind him when he decided to follow his dreams. Sheezan also mentions that they were worried about how he would manage to survive in this profession.
 
“My family also told me at first that it might be difficult. So I understood that before making anyone understand, I had to make myself understand that this is not going to be a piece of cake for me. If at all I have that fighting spirit, when I get into this, there is no going back. I also knew that ‘kuch toh log bolenge’ that he couldn’t do well in the field. I really believe in one thing, you cannot predict the future, and God has everything planned for you. His plan is very big for you. I have always been in the present because I love to live it. I have also spent my ten years here with the thought that “bure waqt mein ghabraye na aur ache waqt mein paglaye na,” he says.

During the initial stage of his career, the right opportunities matter a lot. “Qismat aapke darwaze mein ek hi baar dastak deti hai, uske baad chalta hai mehnat ka sikka… When I got my first project, Jodha Akbar, I knew nothing, and have always learned throughout my journey. You should always treat yourself as a newcomer. I am also my own critic. I always try to be a better me, and I believe that there’s always room for improvement,” he adds.
 
Patience is the key to survive here because there will also be a time when you will not have work, shares the actor. He speaks about what all he learnt in all these years.
 
“Sabr hona bahot zaroori hai. My mom has always taught me that anyone can do it the easiest way, but for how long will that work? Any work I do should only be done with respect. It’s not easy to do the work and follow the principles throughout the whole process. Every step is your next text, and you have to always prove yourself. You can lie to everyone, but never to God and yourself,” he ends.


 

