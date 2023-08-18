Sheezan Khan shares his thoughts behind his own YouTube channel; says, "The channel content will be spontaneous"

MUMBAI: Over the recent years, many celebrities have started their own Youtube channels, showcasing their unique talents we don't see often on-screen or simply logging parts of their life. The most recent addition to the list is actor Sheezan Khan, recently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Actor Sheezan Khan who is extremely popular among his fans and now the actor has taken a step forward and started up his own YouTube channel. Khan was recently seen winning hearts and daredevil stunts in the 13th season of the blockbuster show Khatron Ke Khiladi. Speaking about his own YT channel, the good-looking actor says, "My fans have been asking me to come up with a YouTube channel for so long, but I just didn't have the time to do it properly. But right now, I have some time and thought of coming up with my own YouTube channel and fulfilling the fans' wishes. I am hopeful that my fans are going to love my content. The content will vary from my fitness journey to my shooting diaries. It will be random, nothing has been planned. It’s a great platform where you can come up with short videos, reels about your favourite stuff. I am not a Youtuber so the perfection level will not come immediately, it will take time.”

He also adds, "This is also a great platform to interact with your fans, they will get to know the real Sheezan Khan and his personality. When you get unconditional love from your fans, it’s your duty to give them back something.”

We are all looking forward to what Sheezan has to show through his channel -- whether it be a deeper insight into his life or the unveiling of a completely new, unexpected side of Sheezan. Wait and watch.

