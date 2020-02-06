Shefali Bagga turns a glamorous diva in her latest photoshoot

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 saw many popular contestants this time who not only managed to play well but also won several hearts with their presence in the show.

One of them is popular journalist and TV anchor Shefali Bagga who made a wild-card entry in the controversial reality show. Miss Bagga was considered as one of the finest contestants in the show who managed to survive in the house for a decent time period. However, she got eliminated a few weeks back. While Shefali has a successful career in journalism, after participating in Bigg Boss, she gained lots of popularity.

Shefali has garnered a huge fan following, especially on social media. She has been very active on her Instagram and is constantly posting videos and pictures from Bigg Boss 13 house and also from her personal and professional life.

And now, in the latest pictures shared by the ace anchor, Shefali has shown her ultra-glamorous avatar. Shefali has turned a style diva. The beauty is seen donning a stunning ruffled gown and looking extremely hot.

Take a look at Shefali's pictures:

Shefali's beauty is unmatchable in the pictures and we can't take our eyes off her.

What do you think about Shefali's latest avatar? Tell us in the comments.