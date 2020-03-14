Shefali Bagga unites with Shehnaaz Gill's brother Sehbaz; watch video

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss season 13 proved to be one of the most popular seasons of all the time. The show garnered several accolades from the viewers.

Each and every contestant in the show won hearts with their performance. Shefali Bagga who made a wildcard entry and managed to survive in the house for quite some time.

Shefali made great friends in the show and one of them was Shehnaaz Gill with whom she shared a special bond. Even after Shefali was eliminated, she was totally in support of Shehnaaz and requested fans to vote for her. Shefali also dedicated various posts to her BFF Shefali.

And now, it seems Shefali also shares a lovely bond with Shehnaaz Gill's brother and the duo has united for a fun Tik Tok video.

Shefali shared the video on her Instagram account and we can see Shehbaz, Preeti Singh and Priya Singh who are Shefali's best friends.

Take a look at the video:

It was such a delight to see Shefali sharing such a sweet bond with Gill's brother. They surely make a great Tik Tok jodi.

What do you think about the video? Tell us in the comments.