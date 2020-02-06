Shefali Jariwala defends her better half Parag on the video that he made for Asim

MUMBAI: Shefali was one of the wild card contestants on the Bigg Boss show; the actress looked very strong in the initial days but in past few weeks she lost the plot went down the lane.

On the show, we had seen when Asim and Shefali had a fight and the latter called Parag a Nalla, the latter had come out with a threatening video for Asim, where she said that he won’t leave him once he is out.

During the last weekend episode, Salman Khan made Shefali understand that this only a game and they both should just move to which the actress decided to leave the matter there.

Now when during a media interaction Shefali was asked about the incident, she defended a husband and said that since she was inside the house, Parag was frustrated and he didn’t know how to react and that’s why the video came out in frustration.

And one Salman Khan made them understand they have left the fight and grudges back there.