Shefali Jariwala reveals Sunny Leone inspired her to adopt a baby girl

MUMBAI: According to a leading portal, Shefali Jariwala is set to adopt a baby girl soon. Earlier, the diva, who was seen in Bigg Boss 13, had expressed of embracing motherhood and expanding her family.

The Kanta Laga diva has now revealed during an interview that Sunny Leone is her inspiration. Shefali shared of being inspired with Sunny when she adopted a baby girl, Nisha and that’s what inspired her to zero down to the option of adoption. Shefali with her husband Parag Tyagi is in process of the adoption in the current times.

During her conversation with E-Times, she revealed of discussing this with BB13 contestant Hindustani Bahu as well. Sharing further she mentioned of always wanting to adopt a baby girl post her wedlock with Parag, when Parag left the entire decision to her. Shefali’s aims to give her adopted baby girl with proper education, home and blessed life, as she feels she is blessed all the things. Also revealing why adoption, she feels there are numerous kids in the world who are deprived of good life, and when you have those fortunes why not extend it to them.

She was quoted saying, “I discussed adopting a baby with Hindustani Bhau inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. I was actually moved by Sunny Leone's decision when she adopted a girl child. I always wanted to adopt a baby girl and after I got married to Parag when we were discussing about starting a family I shared my views with him and he is a very supportive husband.”

“He completely stood by the decision and he told me you have to become a mother so whether you give birth to a child or bring him/her home, it will be your decision and I will always support you. There are a lot of children in the world who need home and I think I am in a position where I can give them a secure, good life then why not. I want to give that child a good home, education and a good life because God has given me everything.”

During the conversation she mentioned of the adoption processes in the country being tedious and lengthy, thus, she is waiting when the almighty blesses them with a baby girl.

Credits: E-Times, SpotboyE.com