Shehnaaz Gill and Himanshi Khurana pull a TikTok on Jassie Gill's Ehna Chauni Aa; who rocked it?

MUMBAI: Himanshi Khurana and Shehnaaz Gill are popular names in the Punjabi entertainment industry. Their popularity escalated after their participation in famous reality TV show Bigg Boss 13.

The two have always been at war. Be it outside the Bigg Boss 13 house or inside, the ladies have given serious competition to each other. Now it seems they are competing with their TikTok videos. Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif aka Shehnaaz Gill is a TikTok sensation and loves to post many videos online. On the other side, Punjab Ki Aishwarya Rai aka Himanshi Khurana is no less when it comes to creating awesome videos. Now, coincidentally or not, both the ladies created TikTok videos on Jassie Gill's song Ehna Chauni Aa.

It was Shehnaaz Gill first who created a video on this song. Jassie Gill and Shehnaaz Gill are very good friends and the latter seems to be in love with this song. In her TikTok video, we see Shehnaaz being all sweet and showing off her adaa. She is dressed in a black off-shoulder dress and is doing all talking with her eyes. Now, Himanshi too put up her TikTok video on this song on her Instagram stories. In the video, we see her lip-syncing to the lyrics and pulling some sweet facial expressions. Himanshi is dressed in total traditional style, with a pallu draped over her head.

Watch the videos here.

Whose video did you like better? Hit the comment section.