Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla BTS video from Bhula Dunga is all things romantic

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are among the most loved couples. The duo met on Bigg Boss 13, and soon garnered headlines for their adorable bond. Fans loved them on the show, and lovingly named them 'SidNaaz.' After BB13, Sid and Sana collaborated for their first project, Bhula Dunga. The duo featured in the romantic music video and wowed everyone with their sizzling chemistry. Sung by Darshan Raval, the song was released on March 24, 2020. Within a few hours of its release, it spread like wildfire and became a top trend. In fact, within some days, it went on to break several records.

Now, Shehnaaz has dropped in a BTS moment with Sidharth from their shoot!

Recently, the Punjab ki Katrina Kaif shared a never-seen-before video from the sets of Bhula Dunga, wherein she is seen sharing some cozy moments with the Dil Se Dil Tak actor. In the clip, Shehnaaz can be seen clad in a beautiful red dress, while Sidharth is wearing a grey shirt. The duo is seated in front of a bathtub as they enjoy a drink with each other. While their arms are rolled around each other, rose petals around them add to the beautifully romantic setup.

