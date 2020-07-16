Shehnaaz Gill and Tony Kakkar's fans can't keep calm for their new single, #KurtaPajamaTomorrow trends on Twitter

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill is gearing up for her upcoming music video titled Kurta Pajama where she will be seen opposite Neha Kakkar's brother Tony Kakkar. The single will be releasing on July 17 on YouTube but fans are pretty excited for the song as they are trending #KurtaPajamaTomorrow on Twitter a day ahead of its release. After giving a hit with Bhula Dunga along with Sidharth Shukla, fans can't seem to contain their happiness for Kurta Pajama.

#KurtaPajamaTomorrow is trending on the top spot with 160K+ tweets on the micro-blogging site. Fans are super excited for the song. One fan wrote, "I hope u all are also promoting the song.. Because our queen is excited for her song or promoting it too #KurtaPajamaTomorrow." Before the song hits the internet, another fan already sent her best wishes for the song, "A big congratulations to @ishehnaaz_gill @TonyKakkar For their upcoming project Kurta pajama I really wish it will be a big hit My all good wishes for shehnaaz nd tonny #KurtaPajamaTomorrow"

As fans are eagerly waiting for the song to release, even Sana is pretty much excited for the song as she shared a still from the song and backed it with a caption that read, "Mujhe toh bahut pasand hai yeh gana plz baba ji jaldi jaldi release karwayo n jaldi jaldi hit karao n bahut saara kaam dilayo aja aja jldi #kurtapajama @tonykakkar @kaushal_j @anshul300."

