Shehnaaz Gill croons Justin Bieber’s song; asks, 'Kaun kehta hai mujhe English nahi aati?'

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most popular faces in the glamour world. She is a singer as well as an actress. She rose to immense fame after appearing in the famous reality show Bigg Boss.

The singer-actress knows how to win the hearts of her fans. Now that the country is seeing a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases, Shehnaaz inspired her fans to take up a new hobby at home or hone their previous one.

To display how she has been working on her English, she sang Justin Bieber's 'Peaches' and also joked, "Kaun kehta hai mujhe English nahi aati? Chahe Punjabi touch hai..English English hi hoti hai chahe kisi bhi language mein ho."

ALSO READ: Siddarth Shukla tells Shehnaaz Gill that she makes him proud!

She captioned the fun video as, "Stay home be safe. Pick up a new hobby or get better at an old one. Many ways to stay entertained indoors. We are responsible for our own safety." One fan commented, "We know baby girl u r working hard on ur weaknesses and turning out them into ur strength." Another shared, "YYAYYYYYY SANAAAA umah umah baby English PERFECT E."

Of late, Shehnaaz has been in the news for the projects she has done with some of the biggest names in the Punjabi industry. While she did a music video with singer Badshah, she shot for a film with Diljit Dosanjh in Canada.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Telly fame Shehnaaz Gill shared a video of herself grooving to Justin Bieber’s track ‘Intentions’ and fans can't keep CALM!

CREDIT: TIMES OF INDIA