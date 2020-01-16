Shehnaaz Gill is cuteness overloaded

MUMBAI: Punjab Ki Katrina aka Shehnaaz Gill is the most entertaining contestant of BB13. She is the reason most of the viewers watch the show. Her cute antics add charm to it.

Shenaaz has always nailed it with her unique style not only in singing and entertaining but also in hotness. Fans have posted a video in which Shehnaaz is cuteness overloaded... the way she talks, the way she makes innocent faces, and her bubbliness is displayed in the video. She has grabbed the viewers' attention on social media also.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz's bond in Bigg Boss 13 is also loved. Whether it is the housemates or fans, 'SidNaaz' have made many heads turn with their inseparable chemistry and love for each other. Just as we all know, their friendship did hit a rocky patch in the past few weeks, but they have bounced back again.

Have a look at the video.