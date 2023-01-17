Shehnaaz Gill dazzles her fans with her debut calendar photoshoot with Daboo Ratnani

MUMBAI : Shehnaaz Gill gained immense fame after her stint on Bigg Boss. She picked herself up after the loss of her dear friend Sidharth Shukla and is now super confident as fans can see. She has been not only sweet to her fans but also to the media, winning their hearts with her posts and appearances.

Fans are in awe of how Shehnaaz has picked herself up, since the tragic death of her good friend Sidharth Shukla in 2020, who she met in the Bigg Boss House. The actress has had a phenomenal transformation since and featured in several magazine shoots and music videos.

The actress who recently made her TV debut with her own chat show ‘Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill, is all set to stun her fans with a new calendar photoshoot with well-known celebrity photographer Daboo Ratnani. She shared a video with him where he is as excited to work with her as she is.

Shehnaaz is heard saying that her look will be quite different in the photoshoot and her fans will be surprised to see her in her new avatar.

