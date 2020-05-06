Shehnaaz Gill to feature in music video with Jassie Gill

MUMBAI: If you were waiting for Shehnaaz Gill to unite with Jassie Gill, then we have good news for you. After garnering immense love for her stint in Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill featured in Bhula Dunga with Sidharth Shukla. Now, she’s set to treat her fans to yet another music video. Reports suggest that she is gearing up for a new music video with Punjab singer-actor Jassie Gill.

According to a report in Times Of India, Shehnaaz and Jassie’s track is also going to be a heartbreaking number, just like Bhula Dunga with Sidharth Shukla. A source close to the project revealed to TOI, 'Like Bhula Dunga, which is a soulful melody, this one, too, will be a heartbreak number, but with Punjabi tadka. A teaser is expected to be out early next week for which the actors have shot their respective portions separately from their homes. The actors plan to shoot a proper video once the lockdown is lifted.'

Jassie Gill was last seen opposite Kangana Ranaut in Panga following which he had entered the Bigg Boss 13 house to promote the film.

Credits: SpotboyE