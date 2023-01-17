Shehnaaz Gill gets upset with the paparazzi, says, “This is disrespect…”

MUMBAI :Shehnaaz Gill gained immense fame after her stint on Bigg Boss. She picked herself up after the loss of her dear friend Sidharth Shukla and is now super confident as fans can see. She has been not only sweet to her fans b ut also to the media, winning their hearts with her posts and appearances.

Also Read-From Shehnaaz Gill to Hina Khan, check them out in stunning puff-sleeves

The normally calm and happy-go-lucky Shehnaaz however seemed to have lost her patience at a recent media interaction. Shehnaaz who is also being adored and loved for her Television chat show debut in desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill, got upset with the media recently. While interesting with one media person, the other seemed to be making a ruckus in the background.

Shehnaaz then said, “Listen, this is disrespect to the other, jo bol raha hai. Listen, and unko bol ki chup raho.” Netizens were quick to respond. One user wrote, “Media walay pehle poora interview lete hayn phir koi aisa clip cut ker k daal dete jis se log usko ghalat samjhayn ya bolayn….she was defending a media person here n now people will be like attitude aa gaya bolna nahi ata isko Blah Blah!!!!”

Also Read-Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! MC SQUARE and Shehnaaz Gill to grace the Weekend Ka Vaar episode

Another user commented, “Ye sana hi chahiye… Fierce and bold… media and paid trollers sana tumlog ko acche se dhoyegi”

Check out the post here;

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.