Is Shehnaaz Gill’s recent post hinted at Sidharth Shukla?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 has had a great run. Sidharth Shukla lifted the winner’s trophy. While the show had many known faces, one contestant who gained immense popularity because of the show is Punjabi singer-actress Shehnaaz Kaur Gill.

Shehnaaz’s equation with Sidharth Shukla was one of the major topic of discussion. The duo shared a warm bond. The two were inseperable. At several occasions, Shehnaaz was seen clearly expressing her feelings for Sidharth.

Be it speaking her heart out or expressing through gestures, Shehnaaz’s fondness for Sidharth was quite evident.

Post Bigg Boss, Shehnaaz has been very active on social media. One of the tweets by her grabbed our attention. Shehnaaz wrote: Na aate ho tum meri zindagi mein na hi jaate ho, kabhi hasaate ho apni baaton se toh kabhi apne gusse se rulaate ho.

Have a look at the post:

Looking at Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s dynamic relationship, it won’t be wrong to say that Shehnaz might have posted this tweet for Sidharth.

What are your views on the same?

Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.