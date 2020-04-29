Shehnaaz Gill’s special message for her fans

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill came into limelight after participating in Bigg Boss 13. Her fan following has escalated after participating in the reality show.

Bigg Boss 13’s bubbly and chirpy contestant Shehnaaz has bagged a special place in the audience’s hearts. She managed to make a place in their hearts for her entertainment quotient and child-like innocence.

The model-singer has been known to be called as Punjabi Ki Katrina since the TV reality show.

The actress has a massive fan following where the fans showed a lot of love, support and care for the actress.

Corona Virus has taken a toll globally and currently, as Mumbai is on lockdown, every being in the city including celebrities are self-quarantined.

While there are celebrities giving out short speeches and creating awareness on the precautionary measures which should be taken, Shehnaaz too has a message for everyone.

In the video, Shehnaaz is seeing telling all those people who are against the lockdown that, this lockdown is for educated and sensible people. Those who are roaming outside are uneducated people so they should not talk anything about the lockdown.

Well, there is no doubt that there are people who are violating the rules of lockdown and are not following it and it’s high time a serious warning given.

Shehnaaz, who is known for her witty and funny videos at times also shared serious videos with an important message along with it.

The actress is quite active on her social media platforms and keeps her fans updated about what she is up to.

