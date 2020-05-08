Shehnaaz Gill's latest video is hilarious

MUMBAI: The fame that people garner post Bigg Boss show is amazing. Shehnaaz, who is known as the Punjab ki Katrina Kaif, has been having a fun time while at home during the lockdown. The actress has been creating fun videos on TikTok while at home, and they keep getting funnier.

In the latest video, the singer seems to be talking about the one thing that was supposed to happen after Bigg Boss: she was supposed to enjoy her popularity and fame. However, she went on to express that at a time she thought that her hands will start paining because of giving autographs, they are paining after doing the utensils instead.

Have a look at the hilarious video.

Credits: Pinkvilla