Shehnaaz is like a KID; will keep in touch with her: Sidharth Shukla

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 finally came to an end. Almost after four months, the grand finale of the show took place today which was a grand affair in all ways. The show had an amazing run as it was the first time that the show came in Top 5 shows on BARC charts.

Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla were the top 6 finalists of the show.

Paras opted for the prize money. Arti’s mother picked her up from the Bigg Boss 13 house as she ended her journey on the fifth position. Rashami was eliminated by a task by Khatron Ke Khiladi host Rohit Shetty. She was the third runner up. Salman Khan announced Shehnaaz Gill’s eviction and declared her as the 2nd runner up. The final battle was between Sidharth and Asim. And Sidharth Shukla lifted the trophy.

While speaking to media post his win, when asked about his connection with Shehnaaz, Sidharth said, “Actually, I’m extremely good with kids and for me Shehnaaz is quite like a kid that is why my bond with her shaped up nicely”. He further claimed that he will also be in touch with her.

Are you happy with Sidharth Shukla’s win? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.