Shehnaz and Paras set out to find suitable partner with COLORS’ Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

13 Feb 2020 05:22 PM

MUMBAI: After Bigg Boss Season 13, COLORS is all set to launch a reality show with Shehnaz Gill and Paras Chhabra titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Bigg Boss season 13's most popular contestants once again gear up to give their fans a chance to be a part of their most important decision yet - find a suitable match.

Famed host and comedian, Maniesh Paul will be the host of the show. Various tasks will determine compatibility and aid Shehnaz & Paras in choosing the suitable partner for themselves. It will be interesting for the viewers to see the entertainment queen and king of Bigg Boss find their perfect match through the show.

