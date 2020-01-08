Shehnaz Gill got more support from the audience after she went against Mahira Sharma

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is doing extremely well for itself, the show has finally made to the TOP 10 shows when it comes to TRP ratings and that’s because of the content. Every contestant in the show is strong and is playing the game well.



Shehnaz who is one the strongest contestant in the house and who is loved by one and all, as a reason to celebrate now, the Punjabi singer – the actress has reached 2 million followers and her fans can’t keep calm and are celebrating this victory.



Before entering the house itself Shehnaz had a massive fan following and the actress is loved by one and all, she is one of the few contestants in the Bigg Boss house who gets along with everyone, and who is loved by all the contestants.



She is grabbing the headlines these days for her friendship with Siddarth Shukla and their pair is loved by the audience and the viewers, the audience fondly call them Sidnaaz.



Now as we know that two contestants in the house don’t get along in the house and that’s none other than Shehnaz and Mahira. Now as we saw in yesterday’s episode Shehnaz didn’t save Mahira and refused to sacrifice anything, and now the entire house is nominated.



And now owing to this bitterness between the two, the audience have shown their support to Shehnaaz and said that she is a strong player and Mahira needs Paras to support to be in the show, they have also supported Shehnaaz by saying she would be the last one to be jealous of Mahira as she plays the game but Mahira doesn’t.



Well, there is no doubt that Shehnaaz is playing the game well, and she actually needs no support.



Check out the post below: