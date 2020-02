Shehnaz Gill shares adorable post from her BB days

MUMBAI: Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaz Gill went down memory lane and shared a photograph of herself from her days in the controversial reality show.

Shehnaz shared a picture from the stand-up comedy task inside the Bigg Boss house.

She captioned it, 'All I need is a Mike and stage... balle balle to genes mein hai... #shehnazians #shehnazgill (Sic).'

Have a look.

Shehnaz is currently featuring in the "Bigg Boss 13" spin-off series "Mujhse Shaadi Karoge" hosted by Maniesh Paul. It also has the previous show's finalists Paras Chhabra Gill hunting for the perfect marriage partner.

The show will unfold as a swayamvar, and will see all contestants staying in the same house where "Bigg Boss 13" was played out as they get down to wooing Shehnaz and Paras Chhabra.

Credits: TOI