Shemaroo Umang's Raazz Mahal: Dakini Ka Rahasya team rejoices as the show completes 100 successful episodes; Take a look at their celebrations

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/24/2023 - 14:46
MUMBAI: Lights, camera, celebrations! The set of Raazz Mahal: Dakini Ka Rahasya is buzzing with excitement as the popular Shemaroo Umang fantasy-drama completes a milestone of 100 episodes. Yes! It has finally hit a century, and the talented cast, featuring Ridhiema Tiwari, Himanshu Soni, and Neha Harsopa is beaming with pride. The team celebrated the milestone by cutting a cake and reminiscing. Their hard work paid off and showed in this achievement. It's the start of a bright future and a testament to their perseverance.

Actress Ridhiema Tiwari, who plays a grey character of Chandralekha a.k.a Dakini for the first time on screen, is filled with pride and gratitude. "It's been a rollercoaster ride playing a grey character on screen, and I'm thrilled to see the love and support pouring in from my fans. It's a stark departure from my previous roles, but the challenge of playing a complex character like Dakini has been an exhilarating experience. The team of Shemaroo Umang and Raazz Mahal: Dakini Ka Rahasya has been incredibly supportive, and I'm grateful to them for allowing me to portray this character. The response from the viewers has been overwhelming, and I owe it all to them. It's a testament to the power of storytelling and the magic of television that we can connect with people on such a deep level. Here's to pushing the boundaries and exploring new horizons in the world of entertainment,” she expressed.

Expressing his happiness, actor Himanshu Soni, who plays Adhiraj said, "100 episodes may seem like just a number, but for me, it's a journey of a thousand emotions. Every episode was a new challenge, a new experience, a new story, and a new opportunity to connect with my audience. As an actor, I've poured my heart and soul into this show, and I'm grateful for the love and support of my fans who have been with us every step of the way. It's been an incredible journey filled with laughter, tears, and countless memories. A heartfelt thank you to the entire team of Shemaroo Umang and Raazz Mahal: Dakini Ka Rahasya. Here's to many more episodes and a lifetime of unforgettable moments.” 

Actress Neha Harsora is overwhelmed with emotions as they clock 100 episodes and is grateful to be a part of the fabulous team. "I am over the moon as our show Raazz Mahal: Dakini Ka Rahasya completes 100 episodes! I feel incredibly blessed to have become a part of a cast and crew that have become my family away from home, and I'm grateful to each one of them for making me feel like a part of the family. It's been an honor to work alongside such talented actors and professionals, who have taught me so much and made me a better artist. I'm thankful to the viewers for their constant love and support, as it's because of them that we've reached this milestone. Can't wait to see what the future holds for us!” she said. 

The show revolves around Adhiraj (Himanshu Soni) and Sunaina (Neha Harsora), whose life gets troubled when Chandralekha (Ridheima Tiwari) casts her evil shadows on their happy life. Filled with unexpected twists and turns, drama, and emotions, Raaz Mahal streams every Monday to Saturday at 8:30 PM, on Shemaroo Umang.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/24/2023 - 14:46

