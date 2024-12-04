Sherleen Dutt: Participating in the reality show ‘KINK: Kiss Ishq N Konnections’ was both amazing and challenging

Sherleen Dutt

MUMBAI: Sherleen Dutt participated in KINK (Kiss Ishq N Konnections) recently. Excited to have got this opportunity, the actor talks about being a part of this reality show.

“Participating in the reality show ‘Kink: Kiss Ishq N Connection’ was both amazing and challenging. I have a strong fondness for reality shows because they reveal how people truly are. These shows open up individuals, showcasing both their positive and negative aspects,” she says.

While the overall experience was fantastic, it had its challenges. Sherleen shares about her experience.

“People deliberately tried to annoy me for drama, and I encountered various individuals, some of whom were not pleasant. Despite these challenges, the experience was incredible because "KINK" is tailored for a youthful audience. The show's concept, involving three couples, their exes, and the entry of present partners, presented real challenges that I thoroughly enjoyed. Our show is hosted by Divya Aggarwal, a queen of reality shows herself, and Karanvir Vohra, adding another layer of excitement to the overall experience,” adds the actor, who has also been a part of projects such as AFL (Anything For Love) and Honey Trap Squad on Alt Balaji.

