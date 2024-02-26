Sherleen Dutt: The spotlight can be quite intense on actors’ personal lives

Sherleen

MUMBAI: When it comes to their personal lives, knowing what to share, when to share and where to share are key aspects of a celebrity’s life, says actress Sherleen Dutt. Sherleen, who is known for Honey Trap Squad, says that it can get challenging to keep personal details private, but one needs to be fierce while doing so.

“Shielding your personal life from the media is undoubtedly challenging for actors, particularly in Bollywood, where the spotlight can be intense. Deciding what to reveal and what to protect involves a constant evaluation of how much personal information to share while maintaining a sense of privacy and authenticity,” she says.

Ask her where she draws the line when talking about her personal life, and she says, “When it comes to drawing the line, certain aspects of personal life, such as intimate relationships and family matters, should always be protected. Maintaining a level of mystery can also add to an actor's allure and keep fans intrigued.”

We see actor couples revealing their baby’s faces and talking openly about them while earlier they would protect them for years. Sherleen says that things are gradually changing. “In today's age of social media, there's a growing trend of actor couples sharing more about their families, including their children. This shift towards greater openness reflects changing societal norms and the desire for fans to feel connected to their favourite celebrities on a more personal level.”

She adds, “While sharing personal details can enhance an actor's popularity by fostering a sense of relatability, there's a fine line between engaging with fans and overexposure. It's essential to establish boundaries and determine what aspects of personal life should remain private.”

Talking about who she looks up to in this regard, she says, “As for idols who excel at balancing openness with privacy, figures like Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas come to mind. They have managed to share glimpses of their lives while maintaining a sense of dignity and privacy. Their ability to connect with fans while protecting their personal boundaries serves as a model for navigating fame in Bollywood.”
 

