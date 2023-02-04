Shilpa Agnihotri joins 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal': The VFX is its USP

Actress Shilpa Agnihotri, who was last seen in the show 'Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara', makes her return to TV with the show, 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal'. She plays the role of Sudha, who is the wife of Sameer (Nikhil Arya) and she talks about the show and her character.
MUMBAI : Actress Shilpa Agnihotri, who was last seen in the show 'Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara', makes her return to TV with the show, 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal'. She plays the role of Sudha, who is the wife of Sameer (Nikhil Arya) and she talks about the show and her character.

"The title of Tere Ishq..' makes me think of wounded love, something very deep. I think the VFX of the show is its USP. Characters have been well-etched and have the right tune in with each other. Also, the way it's being shot beautifully. There is a method to this madness which makes the entire concept and presentation amazing, stylish."

Shilpa says that initially she does not know much about her character. "I think in time, I will know much more. We have just started and there is a way to go," she shares.

She recalls her first day on the sets and says: "When you see the poster you only know of the three brilliant actors that are there in the show as the leads. But once I reached the set, I got to know about the remaining fabulous cast. And, I was very glad to work with them."

"Any show that involves VFX and that too this well is bound to stand ahead in the race. Everything here is being done on a much larger scale."

She adds that the trend of thriller and mystery shows will always be there and people are fond of watching it.

"These genres have a niche audience that always comes back for shows like these. My husband (Apurva Agnihotri, actor) is also a fan and watches a lot of international shows belonging to these genres. Such shows have a charm of their own and keep the interest level going till the end," shares the actress.

So who is her greatest critic? "I hoped that my husband would be my greatest critic, but he is my biggest admirer (smiles). So I guess I'm lucky in that aspect," she adds.

Showering more praise on him and how together they stay positive, she adds: "Apurva and I celebrate life every single day by thanking God for being there for us. We also say thanks for every single breath that we take, being healthy and happy. Life is a celebration for us every day."

SOURCE -IANS

