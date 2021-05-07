Shilpa Shetty reveals why she hasn't been seen on Super Dancer 4; her entire family and two staff members are COVID positive

MUMBAI: The COVID cases are increasing in the country and every single day’s people are battling with this virus. The government is taking on full precautions and is advising people to follow the protocol.

Many actors from the entertainment industry have been tested COVID positive and have recovered well.

Shilpa Shetty who is seen these days on Super Dancer Chapter 4 as a judge wasn’t seen for quite some days and the audiences were wondering where she is.

Finally, the actress revealed the reason and said that her in – laws, husband Raj, both kids Samiksha and Vivaan, and her mother have been tested COVID positive and they have quarantined themselves in different rooms and are following the doctor’s advice.

She also said that two of her house hold staff are also been tested positive and they are been treated at a medical facility.

But luckily her tests have come out negative and the rest of the family members are on the recovery road.

She also ensured that all the safety measures have been taken and thanked the BMC and authorities for their prompt help and response.

In the end, she said that it’s been a difficult time for her and the entire family and advised her fans to be positive mentally and to keep her family in their prayers.

The audiences were wondering why she wasn't seen on the show and was missing her presence.

Well, this second wave of COVID is spreading like fire, and Tellychakkar requests its readers to please follow the protocols and to venture out only when needed and to take full precautions.

We wish Shilpa’s Shetty’s full family a speedy recovery.

Stay Safe!

