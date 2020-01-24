Shilpa Shinde on Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth is jealous of Asim

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde has been following Bigg Boss 13 closely. She has unabashedly voiced her opinions against the makers. In a conversation with the TOI, the actress called the makers of the show biased towards Sidharth Shukla and even stated that the latter is jealous of Asim's growing popularity. Read on for excerpts.

'I feel the show is totally scripted this time and the makers are not following any rules which were set by themselves. They are sending people out then bringing them back according to their convenience. In the previous seasons if anyone got hurt or fell ill they had to leave the show, but here Sidharth Shukla was out for more than a week and then he resumes the show. He is being served food in foil paper and rest of the housemates have to eat the normal food why this biased behaviour. When other housemates are adjusting why he is being given VIP treatment. They just want to show Sidharth is a good light. They are favouring him and it is ridiculous.'

'Sidharth is channel's favourite and you can't deny that. They made him win Khatron Ke Khiladi even though he was evicted from the show thrice. They can do anything for the person they like. Everyone knows about Sidharth's bad temper and misbehaviour on the sets of all his shows. People who have worked with him know how much he has tortured them. If he was so good why didn't he get good work after winning KKK or after doing a film with Dharma production because everyone knows about his behaviour. Who wants to work with a person like this. Even Salman sir has tried to tell him that nobody likes to work with people with a bad temper and attitude.'

'Asim Riaz is a very confident boy. He is good looking, has a great physique, young blood, knows how to dance, takes stand for himself and others and also has a good sense of humour. All this is enough for him to survive in the house. Sidharth started having issues with him because he always wanted to keep Asim under his control. He didn't like that Asim started taking his own decisions. Sidharth is jealous of Asim.'

Credits: TOI