Shilpa Shinde reveals stunning details about her relationship with Sidharth Shukla

MUMBAI: Shilpa Shinde has revealed that she was in a relationship with Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla and that it was an extremely violent and aggressive relationship. The actress has urged that a man like Sidharth should not win the show.

Here are excerpts of her conversation with a media portal.

What is this audio clip we have got where we hear Sidharth taking your name again and again?

Yeh ek conversation hai between a boyfriend (Sidharth) and girlfriend (Shilpa), kaafi maar-peet ke baad. Isne mujhe chalti gaadi se bhi feka hai. Ab main kichad mein utar aayi hun kyunki aaise insaan ko winner banayenge to baakiyon ke saath nainsaafi hogi.

So, are you saying Sidharth has hit you?

Hamesha maarta tha. I have even filed a police complaint against him.

When did you both get involved?

2011.

And how long were you together?

It was a stretched relationship. Gale padd jaata hai woh insaan. He refused to leave me for a long time because it hurt his ego ki yeh kaise mujhe chod rahi hai. He used to tell me, 'Aap chod kaise sakti ho, chod ke dikhao'

How did you guys meet?

He is a family friend. We met at a wedding and then went for a few coffee dates. It was a casual relationship. But he took it to another level and started saying, 'tum time pass kaise kar sakti ho, pyaar nahi hai tumhe?' But you don't fall in love in a few days with someone!

What sort of a person was he when you guys were dating?

Very over-possessive, demanding, aggressive and abusive. If I was not traceable, he used to constantly call and check and then say things like, 'Kaha mara rahi thi?' This is even a toned down version, he used to be even more crass. Ek dum se phir sorry bol dega, pair padd jaayega.

Why are you talking about it now?

I am feeling bad to talk about something so old. Mujhe gadde murde nahi ukhaadne. But I am feeling terrible that someone like him has a chance of winning the show. That's why I am coming out and exposing him that please don't make such a guy a winner.

Credits: SpotboyE