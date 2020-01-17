Shilpa Shinde UPSET on Hina Khan being chosen over her as a guest in Bigg Boss 13!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss has always been one of the most controversial shows on television.

We are in its 13th season which is presenting the best of the entertainment and there are a lot of exciting contestants too who are following the show and are giving their opinions about all what is going on. Also, there are many celebrity ex-contestants who are gracing the show.

Recently, Hina Khan entered the show and engaged with the audience along with giving some advice to the contestants. Well, this does not seem to have gone down well with the winner of season 11, Shilpa Shinde which also had Hina as a contestant. In a particular interaction with the media, Shilpa mentioned that the way Hina was introduced and mentioned that it does not matter who the winner was but Hina was the best in the season 11 was hurtful to her.

She also mentioned that the channel never wanted to make her a winner. It was the demand and support of her fans due to which she won the title. She made a passing remark that she did get host Salman Khan's support too.

When asked if she would go to Bigg Boss if she was invited as a guest, she said that at this point in time she does not know if she would or not.

