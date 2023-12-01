Shiny Doshi thanks her Pandya Store co-star Simran Budharup for This gift, check out

Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting BTS updates from your favorite show. The show is gearing up for a big leap soon and the family is still fighting off Shweta’s manipulations. Looks like Simran graciously gifted Shiny a cute Tiara with little bright lights in it and the actress loved the same.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Thu, 01/12/2023 - 20:06
Shiny Doshi thanks her Pandya Store co-star Simran Budharup for This gift, check out

MUMBAI : Pandya Store has managed to create a place in the hearts of the audience with its relatable plot and honest to heart characters. The show has been giving a packaged dose of drama, romance and action ever since it began. The audience finds the characters’ imperfections and stories relatable. Pandya Store has managed to grab the attention of the masses with its heartfelt and emotional plot that surrounds the Pandya family and its unity when it comes to dealing with struggles.

Also read: Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: Dhara opens a dosa stall, Shweta found a buyer for the store?

Our viewers also want to know what goes on behind the scenes on their favorite shows and gather some tidbits about their favorite TV star’s life just as much as they like to be entertained with the episodes presented on their TV screens!

Pandya Store had recently completed its run of 600 episodes and seems like the cast and crew had a grand celebration about the same.

Now, we came across a post close to Pandya Store.

Shiny Doshi and Simran Budharup are great friends and it is evident that there is no enmity between the two actresses.

Looks like Simran graciously gifted Shiny a cute Tiara with little bright lights in it and the actress loved the same! Shiny can be seen thanking her co-star in the video below!

Check out the post here!

The tiara is full with faux feathers and a few lights that add to the beauty of the article!

Meanwhile in Pandya Store, Krish reveals the big twist about the deposit on the house that the man was sent by Hari, that is Shweta’s father. They are shocked to know this and realize the bad deal.

Now, we see that Dhara has convinced the budhiya aunty to help and Mansukh has supposedly agreed to help them and they disclose the entire plan about how they will bring in honeybees and amidst all the chaos, Shweta won’t be able to realize where she is signing.

Also read:  Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: Krish reveals a big truth about the buyer, Dhara explains her plan to Mansukh

To know more about your favourite stars and what goes on Behind the scenes in your favorite shows, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com

BTS UPDATE TV news Kinshuk Mahajan Shiva Raavi Pandya Store Rishita Dev Dhara StarPlus Suman Shiny Doshi Akshay Kharodia TellyChakkar digital movies Bollywood Gombi Gautam Kanwar Dhillon Alice Kaushik BTS
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Thu, 01/12/2023 - 20:06

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sai has an advice for Mohit and Karishma
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Exclusive! Simba Nagpal talks about exploring another role, and says “I'm looking to do projects where I can push my potential as an actor”!
MUMBAI: Simba Nagpal is a prominent actor known for his stint in shows like Naagin 6 and Shakti. The actor who started...
Check out some of the amazing BTS pictures from the set of the movie Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt titled Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani has been the talk of the...
Wow! Check out these stylish looks of Srishti Shrivastava from London 
MUMBAI: Shrishti Shrivastava is a popular television and film actor, who predominantly appears in Hindi web series. She...
Pandya Store: Exclusive! Pandya Family to Split up and start living apart!
MUMBAI: Star Plus’s  Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing...
Recent Stories
Check out some of the amazing BTS pictures from the set of the movie Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
Check out some of the amazing BTS pictures from the set of the movie Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Latest Video

Related Stories
Exclusive! Simba Nagpal talks about exploring another role, and says “I'm looking to do projects where I can push my potential a
Exclusive! Simba Nagpal talks about exploring another role, and says “I'm looking to do projects where I can push my potential as an actor”!
Audience Perspective! Netizens believe that Anuj is the real hero in ‘Anupamaa’
Audience Perspective! Netizens believe that Anuj is the real hero in ‘Anupamaa’
Rupali Ganguly reveals how her character ‘Anupama’ helped in adding another tick to her BUCKET-LIST
Rupali Ganguly reveals how her character ‘Anupama’ helped in adding another tick to her BUCKET-LIST
Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2’s Ram and Priya try to decode the plot of Every Indian TV show ever?
Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2’s Ram and Priya try to decode the plot of Every Indian TV show ever?
Looks like Makar Sankranti has arrived early on the sets of Pandya Store, Mohit Parmar shares a glimpse
Looks like Makar Sankranti has arrived early on the sets of Pandya Store, Mohit Parmar shares a glimpse
Karanveer Mehra makes a new friend on the sets of Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, check out
Karanveer Mehra makes a new friend on the sets of Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, check out