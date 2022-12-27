Shireen Mirza on how Balaji is always home.

MUMBAI : Shireen speaking up on life post marraige and more..

1.Whats your new year resolution?

To do more and more work. I have always enjoyed working and it keeps me sane i have had a beautiful year and i would love to sign every worthy project that comes my way i want to stay busy as a bee as they say.

2. Hows the show going and hows the team to work with?

The show is fantastic and I think people are liking the family connection on the series . The Team is fabulous not just the actors but director too and even the creative team is lovely...in all this production is nothing short of a dream team.

3. One person you get along brilliantly from the sets ?

Almost everyone from Aashita to Fahmaan Like i said its an amazing team that the production has put together every bit of a free moment we are catching up on each other with reels or pictures...its like being home with family never a dull moment. Fahmaan is extremely sweet and generous and gentlemanly he has his quirks but it is all to add smiles on everyones faces.

4. Balaji is like home for you is it a conscious effort to definitely do a show of theirs irrespective or how your character matters most to you?

Balaji is undoubtedly like a home for me but acting is my passion and I will

Never do something with which I can’t do justice.

I love working with this production house but as an actors we are more driven by our characters and how we can do justice to them. So if a good project comes my way i shall say yes irrespective.

5. Hows Hassan and hows marraige treating you?

Hasan is an amazing Partner and my biggest support. Marriage is the best thing that has happened to me. I wished to have met him 10 years ago then I would have got married then and there. He has added so much peace and calm to my life he makes me smile for me he is home no matter the place.

6. Tunishas case has hit everyone hard whats your take on it ?

Suicide is a permanent solution to ur temporary problem which is the saddest way to end problems because who you leave behind suffers the most. I feel

Extremely sad and my heart aches every time I hear any such incident because no matter what is going on.. LIFE is precious and you should keep it above everything. Tunisha was a charming little girl. I just wish she finds peace now and may god give strength to her family.

Going such at a young age is the worst thing ever



7. Do you think in every industry one should have a mental health practioner for mental guidance ?

100% there is so much going on and not just this industry by and large i feel mental health counsellor should be made a must in every instituion we all go through physical ailments and have doctors then why not mental counsellors. We have a need to speak to someone regarding a mental issue doesn't make you mad it's just you paying attention to your body and the need to make it better and i think that is very important in today's day and age.

8. One word to your fans



Love me and bless me always. Take care of yourselves and make the new years worth it