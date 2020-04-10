Shireen Mirza’s recent post spells POSITIVITY

MUMBAI: The pandemic of Convid - 19 has got everyone self-quarantined. The government has imposed 21 days of lockdown. All the transport facilities have been suspended among other services.

The situation is not in the favour of many. A lot of daily wage earners are facing the brunt of it. People are stranded at their vacation spots as transportation has stopped entirely. Also, a lot of people are not able to buy essential goods because of increased prices or scarcity.

Well, the world is in a panic situation and everyone is just praying for the situation to end as soon as possible.

Actress Shireen Mirza who played the character of Simmi Bhalla in Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, posted a radiant picture of hers and used a caption to spread positivity in a grave situation.

After the mandatory Friday prayers, Shireen posted a glowing picture of hers and wrote: We need more love in the world. We need more kindness, more compassion, more joy, more laughter JUMMA MUBARAK. She used hashtags like #weareone #staytogether #letsfightcovid19together.

Have a look at her post:

Shireen’s post provides the audience what they are looking for in such situation- positivity.

We’re sure many might have got a ray of hope and positivity with her post.

Keep reading this space for more updates.