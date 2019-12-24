Shishir Sharma roped in to play a RAW Chief in Ullu App's Peshawar

MUMBAI: Staying true to its promise, TellyChakkar.com has been on the forefront of delivering the latest and juciest of news to its readers not only from the television and Bollywood world but also from the digital medium.

We've been at the forefront in reporting updates about Ullu App's upcoming web-series Peshawar. We already reported about actress Rakshanda Khan being roped in for the project.



Now, the latest update is that popular actor Shishir Sharma has been roped in to play a RAW chief in the series.



When contacted the 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' actor, he confirmed and sated, "I am playing an interesting role in the series, though it's not a long one. When I heard the story, I was definitely moved by the horrific incident and I thought that I must do this role."



He further added, "I had a great experience while shooting the series. Both Jehangir Irroni (Director) and Puja Bhatt (Marketing Head of Ullu) were fantastic. Jehangir is a very sorted director, he knows exactly what he wants, while Puja on the other hand was quite good and professional."



For the uninitiated, the series is based on a terrorist attack that took place at Peshawar's Army Public School on December 16, 2014, in which more than 148 people, most of them being children were killed. The web show produced by Ullu App CEO Vibhu Agarwal shall feature an ensemble cast including Aadarsh Balakrishna, Ashmit Patel, Rajeev Sen, Rakshanda Khan, Rushad Rana, Sakshi Pradhan, Amitriyaan and many more.



Stay tuned to this space for more updates.