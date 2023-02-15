Shiv Thakare gets a royal welcome in hometown after 'Bigg Boss 16'

With dhol-beats, whistles and loud cheers, 'Bigg Boss 16' runner-up Shiv Thakare was welcomed in Maharashtra's Amravati, his hometown.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 02/15/2023 - 18:38
Shiv, who won 'Bigg Boss Marathi', took to his Instagram Story, where he shared a string of videos of his royal welcome at the Nagpur airport. Swarms of fans were gathered to see their hero at the airport.

Another video showed him standing on his car thanking his fans, who were seen whistling and cheering. Dhol beats too could be heard in the background. Shiv's home was decorated with floral rangolis and balloons to welcome him.

Shiv is known for participating in reality shows 'MTV Roadies Rising' and 'Bigg Boss Marathi 2'. Born in Amravati, Shiv, at an early age, began supporting his father Manohar Thakare, who worked at a betel leaf shop. He later sold newspapers and milk packets to support his family.

He has been confirmed for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

 

Credit -IANS

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 02/15/2023 - 18:38

